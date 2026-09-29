Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

Police have issued an appeal for information as concerns grow for the welfare of a 30-year-old man missing from Huddersfield.

Rhys is reported missing from the Dalton area and was last seen in the Castle Hill area of Huddersfield.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Description of missing Rhys

Rhys is described as an Asian man, around 6ft 4ins tall and of heavy build.

He has short brown hair and a beard.

Police have released photographs of Rhys, including an image showing the clothing he was believed to be wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Rhys, or who has information which could help police establish his whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

Call 101 and quote log 1386 of 28 September 2026.