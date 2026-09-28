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FUEL BANDITS RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

Five men arrested over a suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford may have been attempting to steal fuel rather than preparing an attack on the US-operated airbase, according to claims from military sources.

Two separate military sources have told Wiltshire 999s that the men were allegedly syphoning fuel, with barrels and other equipment found inside three vans near the Gloucestershire base.

The sources claimed the vehicles were close to a diesel supply and that no explosives were found.

Those claims have not been confirmed by Counter Terrorism Policing, which says the five men remain under investigation and that multiple lines of enquiry are still being pursued.

Five suspects released on bail

The five British nationals, aged between 23 and 25 and from London, were arrested in Whelford in the early hours of Sunday, September 27, following reports of three suspicious vehicles near RAF Fairford.

They were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and were subsequently further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act. Counter Terrorism Policing

All five were released on police bail on Monday following what Counter Terrorism Policing described as “extensive interviews and inquiries”.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor stressed that their release did not mean the investigation had ended. Police said the suspects remain subject to stringent conditions governing their movements and contact with others.

Sources claim barrels were intended to hold stolen fuel

The military sources’ account would offer a markedly different explanation for the barrels and equipment which prompted an extensive emergency response around the airbase.

One source described the situation as potentially “embarrassing” and suggested the full circumstances may be unlikely to be publicly confirmed.

However, there has been no official police finding that the men were stealing fuel, and the suggestion should at this stage be treated as an unverified account from sources rather than an established explanation for the incident.

Counter Terrorism Policing said investigators had extensively examined the three vehicles and were continuing to explore multiple lines of enquiry. Counter Terrorism Policing

Former chief prosecutor questions terror theory

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal OBE has separately questioned what the decision to release the men relatively quickly could indicate about the investigation.

He argued that because terrorism suspects can potentially be detained for considerably longer, their release after around a day made it “reasonable to assume” they may not ultimately be treated as terrorist suspects.

That is Mr Afzal’s assessment and has not been confirmed by investigators.

Police have made clear that all five remain under investigation.

Huge emergency response near RAF Fairford

The arrests triggered a major multi-agency operation involving armed police, military bomb disposal specialists, fire crews and specialist ambulance resources.

A 400-metre cordon was established around the vehicles and around 85 households in Whelford were evacuated while specialists examined the scene. Police said significant resources, including military assets, were deployed. Counter Terrorism Policing

Counter Terrorism Policing has urged against speculation over the men’s motivation while its investigation continues.

No charges have been brought against any of the five men, and the precise reason they and the three vehicles were near RAF Fairford remains under investigation.

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