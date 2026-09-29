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TRIO DEAD Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

Three teenagers have died after a car crashed through a barrier and entered the River Wear in Sunderland, with a fourth teenager who escaped from the vehicle subsequently arrested.

Two teenage boys and a teenage girl were recovered from the water following the incident near Wearmouth Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy managed to reach safety and was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-serious.

Northumbria Police said he was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Police have not specified in the information released what offence he has been arrested on suspicion of.

Black Audi A3 entered River Wear

Emergency services were called shortly before 1.30pm after reports that a vehicle had entered the river.

Northumbria Police said a black Audi A3 came off the road near Wearmouth Bridge before entering the water.

Four teenagers are understood to have been inside the vehicle.

A major emergency response followed, involving police, ambulance crews, the Coastguard and RNLI, with rescue teams searching the river.

Sadly, the bodies of two teenage boys and a teenage girl were recovered.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police said they do not currently believe any other vehicles were involved.

Surviving teenager arrested

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said:

“Three teenagers have tragically died after a car entered the water in the River Wear in Sunderland.

“Four people are understood to have been in the car at the time, with a 17-year-old boy managing to reach safety.

“He is currently in hospital with what have been described as non-serious injuries.

“Sadly, the bodies of two teenage boys and a teenage girl have been recovered from the water.

“The boy who reached safety has subsequently been arrested in connection with the incident.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Huge emergency response

The North East Ambulance Service said it received the first 999 call at 1.23pm reporting a car entering the River Wear near Wearmouth Bridge.

An emergency ambulance, clinical team leader, three officers, the air ambulance and the full Hazardous Area Response Team were deployed.

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said:

“We received a call to 999 at 1.23pm to reports of an incident involving a car entering the River Wear near Wearmouth Bridge.

“We sent to the scene an emergency ambulance, a clinical team leader, three officers, air ambulance and the full Hazardous Area Response Team.

“We are working closely with the coastguard and the police.”

Emergency crews, including water rescue teams, remained at the scene as police began investigating how the Audi came to leave the road and enter the river.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain under investigation.

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