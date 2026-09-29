Police issue update after reports of children being approached by men in Salisbury

Detectives investigating reports of suspicious incidents involving children in Salisbury say they are keeping an open mind after pursuing multiple lines of enquiry.

Wiltshire Police launched an investigation after two children were reportedly approached by two men in a car in St Peter’s Place on Friday evening.

Officers have since examined a second, similar reported incident nearby.

No offences identified in second incident

Police said detectives reviewed CCTV footage and spoke to witnesses as part of their enquiries into the second report.

Following those checks, officers are satisfied that no offences were committed in relation to that incident.

The original St Peter’s Place report remains under investigation, with detectives continuing to examine the circumstances.

Police urge public not to speculate

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin said: “We take all such reports very seriously and would encourage anyone with concerns to report them. I would ask the public to refrain from speculation on social media.

“Please be assured that our officers will investigate the circumstances thoroughly and take robust action where needed.”

Anyone with information or concerns can contact Wiltshire Police on 101 or make a report through the force’s website.