Huge fire erupts at Thatcham industrial estate as explosions heard and trains cancelled

A major fire has erupted at an industrial estate in West Berkshire, sending a huge plume of smoke into the sky and forcing rail services through the area to be cancelled.

Emergency services were called to Colthrop Business Park, off Colthrop Lane near Thatcham, at around 8pm on Monday, September 28.

Multiple fire crews are at the scene tackling the blaze, which could be seen from miles away.

Residents have also reported hearing a series of loud explosions coming from the industrial estate.

One witness described hearing what sounded like large numbers of gas canisters exploding, while another initially believed the bangs were fireworks.

Reports that lithium batteries could be involved have not been officially confirmed.

Fire service receives large number of calls

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had received numerous emergency calls about the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We have received a large number of calls to an incident on Colthrop Lane in Thatcham.

“Please be assured that we are aware and currently have crews on the scene.

“Further information will be provided as soon as possible.”

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.

Major disruption to trains

The fire is also causing significant disruption to rail services after a signalling control room in the Newbury area had to be evacuated.

Great Western Railway said services between Reading and Newbury, as well as Newbury and Bedwyn, had been affected, with cancellations and alterations expected.

A GWR spokesperson said: “Due to a very large fire near the railway, the room that controls the signals in the Newbury area has been evacuated.

“Therefore we are unable to operate the Newbury to Bedwyn service for the rest of the day.

“Road transport is operating between Reading, Newbury, Kintbury, Hungerford and Bedwyn.

“Taxis will depart Newbury and Bedwyn roughly at train departure times.”

Passengers are being advised to check their journeys before travelling and allow additional time.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and further updates are expected as firefighters continue to tackle the blaze.