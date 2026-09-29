Two young men named locally after fatal Rotherham crash

Two young men who died after a car crashed into a lamp post in Rotherham have been named locally as Jacob Skidmore and Jacob Patching.

Emergency services were called to East Bawtry Road in Rotherham following the collision at around 6.43pm on Saturday, September 26.

South Yorkshire Police said a car left the road before colliding with a lamp post.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, both occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tributes paid to Jacob Skidmore and Jacob Patching

Following news of the tragedy, tributes have been shared across social media by relatives, friends and members of the local community.

Messages have expressed shock and heartbreak at the deaths of the two young men, with those who knew them sharing memories and condolences with their families.

Police have not yet formally released their identities.

Man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a man who was travelling in another vehicle at the time of the collision has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information or footage which could assist officers is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.

The families of both men are being remembered by the community following the devastating collision.