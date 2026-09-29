Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

NO BAIL Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Activist Danny Tommo has been refused bail and will remain in custody as he faces criminal damage and phone PIN disclosure charges following an incident involving a boat in the English Channel.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court by video link from HMP Winchester on Tuesday, 29 September.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is charged with one count of criminal damage and an offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an allegation that he failed to comply with a notice requiring him to disclose a phone PIN.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary previously confirmed the charges followed an allegation that a boat was damaged in the Channel while an emergency responder was onboard.

Thomas denies both charges.

Bail application refused

During Tuesday’s Crown Court hearing, an application was made for Thomas to be released on bail to an address described in court as being in “central Hampshire”.

The precise address was not given in open court.

The bail application was refused and Thomas will remain remanded in custody.

Thomas, who appeared by video link and was seen holding a Bible during proceedings, became emotional as the judge dealt with his case.

His family were present in the public gallery.

He is due to appear before the court again on Thursday, 12 November, while a provisional trial date has been set for 1 March 2027.

Charges follow Channel boat incident

The case follows an incident on Tuesday, 22 September, when protests took place in Gosport following reports concerning a small boat crossing the English Channel.

Police said officers had been deployed to Gosport to facilitate peaceful protest, protect the community and support partner agencies in the event of an emergency at sea. Six people were arrested during incidents in the town that evening.

Thomas’s charges relate separately to an allegation that damage was caused to a boat in the Channel while an emergency responder was onboard.

Police charged him on Thursday, 24 September.

He appeared by video link at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody.

Thomas denies allegations

The criminal damage allegation and the alleged failure to disclose his phone PIN remain before the courts.

Thomas has not been convicted of either offence and the allegations against him remain to be determined.

He will remain in custody following the refusal of his latest bail application, with the case continuing at Portsmouth Crown Court.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

ARSON PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

UK News
Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

UK News
Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett remembrance garden

MAN CHARGED Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett remembrance garden

UK News
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B3181 near Cullompton

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICAL Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B3181 near Cullompton

UK News
Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

FATAL BLAZE Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

UK News
Man taken to hospital after substance thrown in his face in Plumstead attack

LIQUID ATTACK Man taken to hospital after substance thrown in his face in Plumstead attack

UK News
The Numbers That Reveal a Small Business’s Financial Resilience

The Numbers That Reveal a Small Business’s Financial Resilience

UK News
Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

UK News
Delivery rider seriously injured after scooter crashes into wall in Sandown

AIR AMBULANCE Delivery rider seriously injured after scooter crashes into wall in Sandown

UK News
Body found in search for missing 18-year-old George who vanished from Portishead

TRAGIC END Body found in search for missing 18-year-old George who vanished from Portishead

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Five British men arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

TERROR PLOT BAIL Five British men arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

Breaking News
Police seek mystery driver after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on B3079

COLLISION INVESIGATION Police seek mystery driver after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on B3079

UK News
Three jailed after police seize drugs worth up to £562,000 and £41,000 cash in Swindon

TRIO JAILED Three jailed after police seize drugs worth up to £562,000 and £41,000 cash in Swindon

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

RUN DRY Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

UK News
Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

THREE DEAD Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

UK News
Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

UK News
Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

BRING HIM HOME Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

UK News
M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

Travel News
Watch Live