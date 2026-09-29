Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Activist Danny Tommo has been refused bail and will remain in custody as he faces criminal damage and phone PIN disclosure charges following an incident involving a boat in the English Channel.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court by video link from HMP Winchester on Tuesday, 29 September.

The 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, is charged with one count of criminal damage and an offence under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 relating to an allegation that he failed to comply with a notice requiring him to disclose a phone PIN.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary previously confirmed the charges followed an allegation that a boat was damaged in the Channel while an emergency responder was onboard.

Thomas denies both charges.

Bail application refused

During Tuesday’s Crown Court hearing, an application was made for Thomas to be released on bail to an address described in court as being in “central Hampshire”.

The precise address was not given in open court.

The bail application was refused and Thomas will remain remanded in custody.

Thomas, who appeared by video link and was seen holding a Bible during proceedings, became emotional as the judge dealt with his case.

His family were present in the public gallery.

He is due to appear before the court again on Thursday, 12 November, while a provisional trial date has been set for 1 March 2027.

Charges follow Channel boat incident

The case follows an incident on Tuesday, 22 September, when protests took place in Gosport following reports concerning a small boat crossing the English Channel.

Police said officers had been deployed to Gosport to facilitate peaceful protest, protect the community and support partner agencies in the event of an emergency at sea. Six people were arrested during incidents in the town that evening.

Thomas’s charges relate separately to an allegation that damage was caused to a boat in the Channel while an emergency responder was onboard.

Police charged him on Thursday, 24 September.

He appeared by video link at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court the following day, where he pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody.

Thomas denies allegations

The criminal damage allegation and the alleged failure to disclose his phone PIN remain before the courts.

Thomas has not been convicted of either offence and the allegations against him remain to be determined.

He will remain in custody following the refusal of his latest bail application, with the case continuing at Portsmouth Crown Court.