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MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

A police officer has been stabbed in the leg during a huge operation involving more than 800 officers and raids on 24 properties across London and the East of England.

The Metropolitan Police said 17 people were arrested during the major operation targeting suspects believed to be involved at senior levels in serious and organised crime and alleged financial offending.

Properties across London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Suffolk were targeted during the coordinated raids on Tuesday morning.

The operation was carried out alongside the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) following months of joint investigative work.

Officer stabbed during Cockfosters raid

A police officer was injured while executing a warrant at an address in Cockfosters, Barnet.

The officer suffered a stab wound to the leg and was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His injuries are described as not life-changing.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with the stabbing.

He was also arrested on suspicion of participating in the activities of an organised crime group, money laundering, cheating the public revenue, false accounting and failing to disclose a suspicion of money laundering.

The allegations have not been proven and those arrested remain suspects.

Police have warned residents in areas affected by the operation to expect an increased police presence while searches and enquiries continue.

17 arrested in major organised crime investigation

The arrests involve men and women suspected of offences including participating in the activities of an organised crime group, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, money laundering, tax evasion and false accounting.

Other alleged offences under investigation include failing to disclose suspicions of money laundering and suspected breaches of the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017.

The Met said the arrests represented a significant development in the investigation.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“These arrests mark a significant point in this investigation. Those arrested are suspected of leading or being involved at a senior level in serious and organised crime and related financial offending.

“We know the impact of serious and organised crime stretches well beyond those at senior levels of the organisations involved.

“Lines can often be drawn from the top, all the way to those involved in the criminality that blights communities, including serious violence and exploitation.”

Met says investigation required significant resources

Police said investigations into suspected organised crime groups were among the most complex operations undertaken by the force.

The Met added:

“Investigating these groups is among the most complex work the Met undertakes. It requires a significant investment of time and money and the expertise not just of specialist police officers but of colleagues from partner organisations like HMRC and the FCA.

“We hope these arrests show how determined we are to ensure organised crime groups cannot operate freely in London. We will work tirelessly to identify them, to gather evidence and to take action.”

FCA targets firms in wider operation

The Financial Conduct Authority was also involved in Tuesday’s coordinated operation.

According to information released following the raids, the FCA disrupted seven firms and was actively pursuing a further 30 as part of the wider investigation.

An FCA spokesperson said:

“Tackling financial crime requires the type of partnership shown by today’s joint action and the many months of close cooperation leading to it.

“We’ll continue to work with the police and others to identify and disrupt organised crime groups who abuse our financial system to launder dirty money.”

HMRC also said the operation demonstrated the importance of agencies working together against suspected organised crime.

An HMRC spokesperson said:

“Today’s action highlights the importance of close collaboration between HMRC and other law enforcement partners in tackling serious and organised crime, including suspected money laundering and other criminal activity.”

Investigation continues

Officers are continuing searches and enquiries following the raids.

The people arrested are suspected of a range of offences and have not been convicted of the allegations under investigation.

Police have said communities may see an ongoing law enforcement presence over the coming days while the operation continues.

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