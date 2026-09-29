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FUEL RAIDERS No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

Counter-terrorism police have confirmed no improvised explosive devices were found in three vans at the centre of the major security operation near RAF Fairford.

A quantity of petrol was, however, recovered from the vehicles as detectives continue to investigate what five British men were doing close to the US-operated Gloucestershire airbase.

The latest development comes amid growing questions over whether the incident could ultimately prove to have involved criminal activity rather than a planned terrorist attack.

The five suspects, aged between 23 and 25 and all from London, remain under investigation after being released on police bail.

Petrol recovered from three vans

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of National Counter Terrorism Policing, confirmed the vehicles had undergone extensive examinations involving military assets and forensic specialists.

He said: “A police response was activated in the early hours of Sunday morning due to a range of information received, including a call from a member of the public about several vehicles acting suspiciously close to RAF Fairford.

“Those vehicles have been subject to extensive examination, with the support of military assets and forensic experts.

“We can confirm that no improvised explosive devices were found. However, a quantity of petrol was recovered.”

The discovery is significant after the three vehicles prompted a huge emergency response involving armed officers, military bomb disposal specialists, firefighters and specialist ambulance teams.

Around 85 households in nearby Whelford were evacuated while the vehicles were examined.

Claims suspects may have been stealing fuel

Questions are now being raised over whether the men could have been attempting to steal fuel.

UKNIP revealed that two separate military sources claimed the men were allegedly syphoning fuel, with barrels and other equipment found in the vans.

The sources reportedly claimed the vehicles had been positioned close to a diesel supply.

Those claims have not been confirmed by Counter Terrorism Policing.

Police have not said the petrol recovered from the vehicles was stolen, nor have investigators publicly established what it was intended to be used for.

London properties raided

Properties in London have also been searched as part of the investigation.

Taylor confirmed those searches had now concluded and thanked members of the public who had provided information to investigators.

He said: “The events over the last few days have reaffirmed that the public play a crucial role in the work we do.

“And I want to thank those who have contacted the police with information.”

Five men remain under investigation

The five men were arrested in the Whelford area during the early hours of Sunday, September 27, after police received reports of suspicious activity close to RAF Fairford.

They were initially detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

The suspects were subsequently further arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act as Counter Terrorism Policing took control of the investigation.

All five were released on police bail on Monday following extensive questioning.

Their release does not mean they have been cleared, and police say multiple lines of enquiry continue to be pursued.

No charges have been brought against any of the men.

Investigators have not publicly concluded whether the incident involved attempted fuel theft, terrorism or another form of criminal activity.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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