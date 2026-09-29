Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

A passenger has been airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry and two cars near Netheravon.

Emergency services were called to the crash close to the entrance to the Ministry of Defence training area on Monday afternoon.

More than 20 firefighters reportedly attended the scene, with crews having to remove doors from one of the cars to free its occupants.

Driver and two young children taken to hospital

A woman who was driving the car was freed by firefighters, while a male passenger also had to be released from the vehicle.

The passenger was subsequently airlifted to hospital with injuries described as potentially very serious.

The woman and two young children — a three-year-old and a baby — were taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Both children were removed from the vehicle and taken to safety following the collision.

The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.

Road closed during emergency response

The road near Netheravon was closed while firefighters, police and ambulance crews dealt with the incident and the damaged vehicles were recovered.

The collision happened on Monday, September 28.

Further details about the condition of those taken to hospital have not yet been released.