Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

A historic Grade II-listed pub in Tilbury has been left gutted after a major fire tore through the building, with a man in his 20s arrested on suspicion of arson.

The blaze broke out at the World’s End pub on Fort Road, Tilbury, at around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 23 September.

Firefighters battled the blaze for almost two hours before bringing it under control at around 6.30pm.

Crews remained at the scene afterwards checking the badly damaged building for hotspots.

New aerial photographs taken following the fire reveal the scale of the destruction, with much of the roof destroyed and debris scattered across the site.

The historic building has been described locally as having been “all but destroyed”.

Man arrested on suspicion of arson

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Essex Police on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire.

He was taken into custody for questioning.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and the arrest does not establish that the fire was deliberately started.

Series of earlier fires near pub

The major blaze followed several smaller fires reported around the site during the preceding days.

Firefighters attended a fire involving pallets and waste on 19 September.

A rubbish and grass fire was then reported two days later, while containers caught fire on 22 September, the day before the main blaze devastated the pub.

The information released so far does not establish whether those incidents were connected to the fire which destroyed much of the World’s End.

Investigators are continuing their enquiries.

Centuries of history at Tilbury site

The World’s End stands close to Tilbury Fort on a site associated with an inn believed to date back to the 17th century.

The pub has long been a landmark beside the Thames and has historical associations with sailors and travellers using the river.

The site has also been linked historically with diarist Samuel Pepys and writer Daniel Defoe.

Its Grade II-listed status reflects the historic significance of the building.

The latest images from the site show extensive damage following the fire, including the loss of much of the roof structure.

Police appeal for footage

Essex Police are appealing for witnesses as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the blaze.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has relevant CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage is being asked to contact police.

Information can be provided to Essex Police by calling 101 or through the force’s online reporting service.

The investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

Images by Essex Drone Shots