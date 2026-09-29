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TERROR THREAT US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

US Air Force B-1 Lancer bombers have been seen leaving RAF Fairford as a major counter-terrorism investigation continues following the arrest of five people near the Gloucestershire airbase.

At least one Rockwell B-1 Lancer was photographed taking off from RAF Fairford on Tuesday, 29 September, while aircraft were also reported flying over Swindon and Stonehouse.

The movements come two days after a major security operation was launched in nearby Whelford, where five people were arrested after suspicious vehicles were reported travelling towards RAF Fairford.

There is currently no confirmed link between the departure of the bombers and the counter-terrorism investigation.

Five arrested near RAF Fairford

Counter Terrorism Policing took over the investigation after five people were arrested during the operation in Whelford in the early hours of Sunday, 27 September.

Gloucestershire Constabulary confirmed that the investigation followed a report of suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford.

Around 85 households were evacuated as emergency services established a 400-metre cordon and specialist teams examined three vehicles.

The cordon has since been removed and residents have been allowed to return home.

The five people arrested have subsequently been released on bail while the counter-terror investigation continues.

B-1 Lancer seen taking off

A B-1 Lancer was photographed taking off from RAF Fairford on Tuesday.

The long-range US Air Force bomber is among aircraft regularly deployed through the Gloucestershire base, which serves as an important forward operating location for US military aviation in Europe.

A U-2 reconnaissance aircraft was also reported landing at RAF Fairford on Monday.

The timing of the B-1 movements has attracted attention following the major security operation around the base, but authorities have not said that the aircraft were moved because of a security threat.

Airspace restrictions around Whelford

Additional temporary airspace restrictions have also been reported around the area following the incident.

RAF Fairford already has specific protected airspace as a Ministry of Defence prohibited place, including restrictions affecting unmanned aircraft. Current regulations specifically identify RAF Fairford among sites used by visiting United States forces.

The temporary restriction reported following the Whelford incident is said to cover a four-nautical-mile radius centred on the village and is scheduled to remain in force until Monday, 5 October.

Counter-terror investigation continues

Police have stressed that the investigation remains active.

Gloucestershire Constabulary’s latest published updates continue to describe Counter Terrorism Policing as leading the investigation following the Whelford arrests.

Residents have meanwhile been thanked by police and partner agencies for their cooperation during the evacuation and security operation.

Businesses and residents around Fairford have begun returning to normal following the lifting of the cordon.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the suspicious vehicles and the five people arrested remains ongoing.

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