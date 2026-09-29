Watch Live
  • Home
  • Breaking News

NO EXPLOSIVES UK police say no explosive devices found in RAF Fairford airbase probe

UK police say no explosive devices found in RAF Fairford airbase probe

UK counter-terrorism police have confirmed that no improvised explosive devices were found during searches linked to the major security operation at RAF Fairford.

The announcement comes after five British men were arrested near the US-operated military airbase in Gloucestershire following reports of suspicious vehicles in the early hours of Sunday, September 27.

The men, aged between 23 and 25, were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of the preparation of a terrorist act.

All five have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Petrol recovered from vehicles

Police said a quantity of petrol was recovered from vehicles examined as part of the investigation.

However, officers have not publicly established why the fuel was being carried or what it was intended to be used for.

The confirmation that no explosive devices were discovered follows intense scrutiny of three vans near RAF Fairford, which prompted the deployment of armed police and military bomb disposal specialists.

Searches have also been carried out at addresses in London as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation remains ongoing

Counter Terrorism Policing has stressed that the release of the five suspects on bail does not mean the investigation has concluded.

Officers continue to examine evidence and pursue several lines of enquiry surrounding the men’s activities.

The latest development also follows claims from military sources, reported separately by Wiltshire 999s, that the men may have been attempting to steal fuel.

Those claims have not been confirmed by police, and investigators have not said that the petrol recovered from the vehicles was stolen.

Huge emergency response at RAF Fairford

The arrests sparked a major multi-agency operation around RAF Fairford, involving armed officers, bomb disposal specialists and other emergency services.

A large cordon was established and dozens of nearby households were evacuated while specialists examined the vehicles.

The security operation around the base has since begun to be scaled back.

RAF Fairford is operated by the United States Air Force and is regularly used to support American military operations.

No charges have been brought against any of the five men.

Counter Terrorism Policing says the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Tommy Robinson sparks online speculation after footage from ‘For The Children’ rally

OFF HIS FACE CLAIM Tommy Robinson sparks online speculation after footage from ‘For The Children’ rally

US News
Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

ARSON PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of arson after East Pier fire in Ramsgate

UK News
Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

FIGHTING FOR LIFE Cyclist fighting for life after serious crash in Halifax

UK News
Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett remembrance garden

MAN CHARGED Man charged after 16-year-old boy stabbed in Royal Wootton Bassett remembrance garden

UK News
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B3181 near Cullompton

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICAL Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on B3181 near Cullompton

UK News
Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

FATAL BLAZE Man in his 80s dies after fire tears through Wood Green home

UK News
Man taken to hospital after substance thrown in his face in Plumstead attack

LIQUID ATTACK Man taken to hospital after substance thrown in his face in Plumstead attack

UK News
The Numbers That Reveal a Small Business’s Financial Resilience

The Numbers That Reveal a Small Business’s Financial Resilience

UK News
Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

MEDICAL EMERGENCY Disney Treasure turns back to Port Canaveral after medical emergency at sea

UK News
Delivery rider seriously injured after scooter crashes into wall in Sandown

AIR AMBULANCE Delivery rider seriously injured after scooter crashes into wall in Sandown

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Concern grows for missing Dartford man last seen in early hours

BRING HIM HOME Concern grows for missing Dartford man last seen in early hours

UK News
Five British men arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

TERROR PLOT BAIL Five British men arrested over suspected RAF Fairford terror plot released on bail

Breaking News
Police seek mystery driver after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on B3079

COLLISION INVESIGATION Police seek mystery driver after teenage motorcyclist seriously injured on B3079

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

OFFICER DOWN Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

UK News
Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

RUN DRY Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

UK News
Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

THREE DEAD Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two young men named locally after fatal Rotherham crash

FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Two young men named locally after fatal Rotherham crash

UK News
Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

UK News
Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

BRING HIM HOME Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

UK News
Watch Live