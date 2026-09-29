UK police say no explosive devices found in RAF Fairford airbase probe

UK counter-terrorism police have confirmed that no improvised explosive devices were found during searches linked to the major security operation at RAF Fairford.

The announcement comes after five British men were arrested near the US-operated military airbase in Gloucestershire following reports of suspicious vehicles in the early hours of Sunday, September 27.

The men, aged between 23 and 25, were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act before being further arrested on suspicion of the preparation of a terrorist act.

All five have since been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Petrol recovered from vehicles

Police said a quantity of petrol was recovered from vehicles examined as part of the investigation.

However, officers have not publicly established why the fuel was being carried or what it was intended to be used for.

The confirmation that no explosive devices were discovered follows intense scrutiny of three vans near RAF Fairford, which prompted the deployment of armed police and military bomb disposal specialists.

Searches have also been carried out at addresses in London as investigators work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Investigation remains ongoing

Counter Terrorism Policing has stressed that the release of the five suspects on bail does not mean the investigation has concluded.

Officers continue to examine evidence and pursue several lines of enquiry surrounding the men’s activities.

The latest development also follows claims from military sources, reported separately by Wiltshire 999s, that the men may have been attempting to steal fuel.

Those claims have not been confirmed by police, and investigators have not said that the petrol recovered from the vehicles was stolen.

Huge emergency response at RAF Fairford

The arrests sparked a major multi-agency operation around RAF Fairford, involving armed officers, bomb disposal specialists and other emergency services.

A large cordon was established and dozens of nearby households were evacuated while specialists examined the vehicles.

The security operation around the base has since begun to be scaled back.

RAF Fairford is operated by the United States Air Force and is regularly used to support American military operations.

No charges have been brought against any of the five men.

Counter Terrorism Policing says the investigation remains ongoing as officers work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.