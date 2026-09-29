Two arrested on suspicion of murder after e-bike rider dies in North Kensington collision

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 24-year-old e-bike rider died following a collision in North Kensington.

The Metropolitan Police has named the victim as Kariem Abdelhalim, whose family are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives believe Kariem was riding an e-bike and was being pursued by a moped shortly before the fatal collision.

A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 28 September.

Both remain in police custody.

Kariem found seriously injured on North Pole Road

Police were called at around 1.20am on Friday, 25 September, following reports that a man had been found seriously injured on North Pole Road, Kensington.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service.

Despite efforts at the scene, Kariem was pronounced dead.

Detectives have since been working to establish what happened in the period immediately before the collision.

Investigators believe Kariem was being pursued by a moped shortly before he crashed.

Police have not disclosed further details about the circumstances of the alleged pursuit.

Detectives appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Since Kariem’s death, detectives have been working at pace, to build a picture of the events that night.

“I encourage anyone who has information in relation to Kariem’s death to contact us. Any information could be vital in our investigation and help provide much-needed answers for Kariem’s family.”

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 414/25SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder. No charges have been announced and the allegations against them remain under investigation.