Iran threatens legal action over claims linking Tehran to suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

The Iranian Embassy in London has strongly denied any involvement in the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, warning it could take legal action over what it described as “unfounded and malicious” speculation.

The intervention comes as counter-terrorism officers continue investigating five British men arrested near the Gloucestershire airbase on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed the incident “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, although he did not identify a country or publicly provide evidence establishing who was responsible.

Iran has now issued a categorical denial.

Iran rejects RAF Fairford allegations

In a strongly worded statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London said:

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base.

“The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives.”

The embassy’s denial has been reported internationally and comes as speculation continues over whether a foreign state could have played a role in the incident.

Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved

The statement comes against comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described events near RAF Fairford as a “very serious situation”.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said the incident “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”.

However, he did not identify the alleged foreign actor and provided no public evidence supporting his assertion.

Mr Rubio referred to Iran while discussing threats against American interests but did not directly accuse Tehran of involvement in the RAF Fairford incident.

UK investigators have not established Iran link

British counter-terrorism investigators have taken a more cautious public position.

Officers are examining multiple lines of inquiry, including whether anyone involved could have been acting knowingly or unknowingly on behalf of a foreign state.

However, investigators have not publicly concluded that Iran was responsible.

Five British nationals in their 20s were arrested after police received reports of suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford during the early hours of Sunday.

They were detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act.

All five have since been released on police bail under conditions while the investigation continues.

No viable explosives found

Three vehicles associated with the incident were examined by specialist teams.

Counter-terror investigators subsequently confirmed that no viable explosives were discovered, although the circumstances surrounding the vehicles and those arrested remain under investigation.

The five men remain suspects and have not been charged.

RAF Fairford is extensively used by the United States military and has taken on increased strategic importance during the current international tensions.

The investigation into what happened near the base, the intended actions of those involved and whether there was any connection to a foreign state remains ongoing.