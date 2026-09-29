Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

LEGAL ACTION Iran threatens legal action over claims linking Tehran to suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

Iran threatens legal action over claims linking Tehran to suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

The Iranian Embassy in London has strongly denied any involvement in the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, warning it could take legal action over what it described as “unfounded and malicious” speculation.

The intervention comes as counter-terrorism officers continue investigating five British men arrested near the Gloucestershire airbase on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed the incident “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, although he did not identify a country or publicly provide evidence establishing who was responsible.

Iran has now issued a categorical denial.

Iran rejects RAF Fairford allegations

In a strongly worded statement, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London said:

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in London categorically rejects and strongly condemns the recent unfounded and malicious speculations published by some British individuals and media outlets attempting to link Iran to the arrest of five suspects in the vicinity of RAF Fairford base.

“The circulation of such fabricated speculations, particularly in the aftermath of the criminal acts of aggression committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian people, will serve no purpose other than to fuel Iranophobia propaganda in the UK.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take appropriate legal measures, as necessary, to safeguard the rights and interests of the country and its people in response to misleading and damaging media narratives.”

The embassy’s denial has been reported internationally and comes as speculation continues over whether a foreign state could have played a role in the incident.

Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved

The statement comes against comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who described events near RAF Fairford as a “very serious situation”.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said the incident “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”.

However, he did not identify the alleged foreign actor and provided no public evidence supporting his assertion.

Mr Rubio referred to Iran while discussing threats against American interests but did not directly accuse Tehran of involvement in the RAF Fairford incident.

UK investigators have not established Iran link

British counter-terrorism investigators have taken a more cautious public position.

Officers are examining multiple lines of inquiry, including whether anyone involved could have been acting knowingly or unknowingly on behalf of a foreign state.

However, investigators have not publicly concluded that Iran was responsible.

Five British nationals in their 20s were arrested after police received reports of suspicious vehicles travelling towards RAF Fairford during the early hours of Sunday.

They were detained on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and preparation of a terrorist act.

All five have since been released on police bail under conditions while the investigation continues.

No viable explosives found

Three vehicles associated with the incident were examined by specialist teams.

Counter-terror investigators subsequently confirmed that no viable explosives were discovered, although the circumstances surrounding the vehicles and those arrested remain under investigation.

The five men remain suspects and have not been charged.

RAF Fairford is extensively used by the United States military and has taken on increased strategic importance during the current international tensions.

The investigation into what happened near the base, the intended actions of those involved and whether there was any connection to a foreign state remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

TRIO DEAD Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

UK News
Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

LORRY HORROR Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

UK News
No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

FUEL RAIDERS No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

UK News
UK police say no explosive devices found in RAF Fairford airbase probe

NO EXPLOSIVES UK police say no explosive devices found in RAF Fairford airbase probe

Breaking News
A350 closed between Chippenham and Melksham after serious crash leaves person fighting for life

LIFE CHANGING A350 closed between Chippenham and Melksham after serious crash leaves person fighting for life

UK News
Two arrested on suspicion of murder after e-bike rider dies in North Kensington collision

MURDER ARRESTS Two arrested on suspicion of murder after e-bike rider dies in North Kensington collision

Breaking News
Police issue update after reports of children being approached by men in Salisbury

OPEN MIND Police issue update after reports of children being approached by men in Salisbury

UK News
Two men charged following vehicle thefts around Bexhill and St Leonards

LADBROOK GROVE BLAZE 25 firefighters tackle Ladbroke Grove garage blaze believed caused by discarded smoking materials

UK News
Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

UK News
Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

NO BAIL Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Breaking News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

STREET BRAWL Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

National News
Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

KENT RAPIST Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

UK News
US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

TERROR THREAT US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

THE POWER Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

UK News
Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

"SHAME ON YOU" Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

UK News
Former Manchester City footballer Courtney Meppen-Walter dies aged 32

BURY TRIBUTES Former Manchester City footballer Courtney Meppen-Walter dies aged 32

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

BRING THOMAS HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

Missing Persons
Teenager dies after Range Rover crashes into tractor-trailer near Selby as 17-year-old arrested

TRACTOR TRAILER HORROR Teenager dies after Range Rover crashes into tractor-trailer near Selby as 17-year-old arrested

UK News
Urgent search for mother after newborn baby found dead on shoreline near Menai Strait

NEWBORN MURDER LASTEST Urgent search for mother after newborn baby found dead on shoreline near Menai Strait

UK News
Watch Live