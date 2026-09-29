Urgent search for mother after newborn baby found dead on shoreline near Menai Strait

Police have launched an urgent search for the mother of a newborn baby whose body was discovered on the shoreline near the Menai Strait in Bangor.

North Wales Police launched a major investigation, named Operation Melex, after a member of the public discovered the baby near the Siliwen Road area shortly before 5pm on Sunday, 27 September.

Police and Coastguard teams are searching the area, while detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries and examine CCTV.

Officers have stressed that they are particularly concerned about the health and welfare of the baby’s mother and are appealing for her to seek help.

‘The mother desperately needs help’

Detective Sergeant Kelly Wynne said police were concerned the mother might not be in a position to contact authorities herself.

She said:

“We are concerned the baby’s mother may not be in a position to reach out for support, so we are appealing directly to her, the father and those who may have knowledge, such as friends, family, neighbours or colleagues.

“If you have any information regarding a woman or girl you think may have been pregnant or whose behaviour has been unusual or out of character over the past few months, including withdrawing from friends, family or social ties, please contact us.

“We appreciate that coming forward is difficult, but inaction is not an option. The mother desperately needs help.”

Health service appeals directly to mother

Health officials have also issued an appeal directly to the woman, stressing that their immediate priority is ensuring she receives any medical treatment and support she may need.

Fiona Giraud, director of women’s services at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said:

“Please do not feel that you have to face this alone.

“We don’t yet know all the circumstances surrounding your baby’s death. But what is important right now is that we find you, make sure you are safe, and ensure you receive any medical attention and support you may need.”

Post-mortem examination due

A police cordon remains in place between Siliwen Road and the Menai Strait while searches and enquiries continue.

A Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place on Wednesday in an effort to establish how the newborn died.

No cause of death has yet been established in the information released by police.

Anyone who knows the identity or whereabouts of the baby’s mother, or has information which could assist investigators, is being urged to contact North Wales Police on 101, quoting Operation Melex.