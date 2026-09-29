Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault at Deal home

A murder investigation has been launched after a man in his 60s died following a reported assault inside a property in Deal.

Kent Police were called at 10.05am on Tuesday, 29 September, following reports of an assault at an address in Pilots Avenue.

Officers attended alongside other emergency services and found a man in his 60s inside the property suffering from a head injury.

Despite treatment by paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

Man arrested as murder investigation launched

A 59-year-old man from Deal has been arrested in connection with the incident.

He remains in police custody while detectives continue their enquiries.

Police have not announced any charges and have not disclosed further details about the circumstances surrounding the reported assault.

Detectives appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information who has not already spoken to police to come forward.

Residents in the area are being asked to check private CCTV systems for potentially relevant footage.

Motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident are also being urged to review their dashcam recordings.

Anyone with information should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/161522/26.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.