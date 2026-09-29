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"SHAME ON YOU" Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

A man who shoved a 78-year-old woman to the ground outside a Hebburn shop, leaving her with a broken wrist and fractured spine, has been jailed for two and a half years.

Dean McLellan, 38, pushed the pensioner without warning during an entirely unprovoked attack on 23 June, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

The woman, who was living with Alzheimer’s disease but had remained independent with support from carers, suffered injuries which have had a devastating effect on her life.

McLellan admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Victim shoved beside pushchair

The court heard the woman had been talking with McLellan’s companion and a young child outside a corner shop shortly before the assault.

CCTV showed the victim appearing to hand McLellan money before he went inside the shop.

When McLellan came back outside, the woman was standing close to a pushchair.

Prosecutors said he forcefully shoved her aside, causing the 78-year-old to fall backwards onto the pavement.

Witnesses heard McLellan swear and tell her to get “out of my way”.

The court heard there had been no provocation.

McLellan then walked away without checking on the injured pensioner, while his companion remained at the scene and helped her.

Broken wrist and spinal fracture

The woman was taken to hospital, where doctors discovered she had sustained a broken right wrist and a fractured vertebra in her spine.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that before the attack she had enjoyed an active and social life despite living with Alzheimer’s disease.

She regularly went out independently and spent time with friends.

Her daughter told the court that changed dramatically following the assault.

The pensioner has since struggled with her mobility, requires help with everyday tasks and has become frightened of leaving her home.

The court was also told that her dementia had significantly worsened following the incident.

Her daughter told the court:

“Mam is not the happy person she was.”

Judge tells attacker: ‘Shame on you’

Judge Thomas Moran described the victim as an obviously frail and vulnerable elderly woman.

He said she had previously been a friendly and sociable person whose independence and active lifestyle had effectively been brought to an end by McLellan’s actions.

Addressing McLellan directly, the judge told him:

“Shame on you for such despicable behaviour.”

The court heard McLellan has previous convictions, including offences involving robbery, violence and domestic abuse.

He admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm and was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment.

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