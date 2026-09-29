Former Manchester City footballer Courtney Meppen-Walter dies aged 32

Former Manchester City footballer Courtney Meppen-Walter has died suddenly at the age of 32.

Bury Football Club confirmed the death of its former player on Tuesday, with tributes being paid by clubs across the football community.

Meppen-Walter came through Manchester City’s academy and represented England at youth level, including for the under-18s.

Bury FC leads tributes

Announcing his death, Bury FC said: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Courtney Meppen-Walter, at the age of 32.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone at Bury FC are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

The defender played for a number of clubs during his career, including Carlisle United, Stockport County, Chorley, Nantwich Town, Guiseley and Bury.

‘Larger than life character’

Nantwich Town chairman Jon Gold described Meppen-Walter as a “larger than life character with the biggest heart”, saying he had left a lasting impression on those who knew him.

Guiseley AFC also paid tribute, saying the club was shocked to learn of his death and sending its thoughts to his family and friends.

The circumstances surrounding Meppen-Walter’s sudden death have not been disclosed.