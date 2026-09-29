Man fighting for his life after serious crash involving scooter in Bradford

A man is fighting for his life in hospital following a serious road traffic collision involving a scooter and two cars in Bradford.

Police are appealing for witnesses after emergency services were called to Canal Road, near the ACW Garden Centre, at 9.42am on Saturday.

The collision involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, a Lambretta scooter and a black Volvo.

Scooter rider critically injured

The 61-year-old rider of the Lambretta suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said he remains in a critical but stable condition.

A 24-year-old man who was driving the Volkswagen Golf has been interviewed under caution by officers.

No arrest or charge has been announced, and police said enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, as well as anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.