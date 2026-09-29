Manchester man jailed after posting pro-Islamic State material online

A Manchester man who posted pro-Islamic State material on social media and encouraged others to join a terrorist organisation has been jailed.

Luqmaan Ahmed, 24, of Heald Place, Rusholme, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Monday to three-and-a-half years in prison, with a further one-year extended licence period.

Ahmed was unanimously convicted in July following a two-week trial of three offences of encouraging terrorism under the Terrorism Act 2006.

Posted material while awaiting sentence

Counter Terrorism Policing North West said Ahmed had previously been convicted of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

Those offences related to material encouraging people to join and fight for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, a proscribed organisation, along with pro-jihadist training videos.

He received a 24-month community order in December 2022.

Police said that while awaiting sentence in that case, Ahmed began posting pro-Islamic State material to a private group of followers on Instagram.

He was arrested at his home in Rusholme in October 2023.

Following a trial at Manchester Crown Court, he was convicted on all three counts in July 2026.

Ten years of terrorism notification requirements

Detective Chief Superintendent Jonathan Chadwick, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the sentence demonstrated the commitment of officers to pursuing and prosecuting people who pose a risk to society.

After his eventual release from prison, Ahmed will be subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order and terrorism notification requirements for 10 years.

Counter Terrorism Policing urged anyone concerned about extremist activity to contact the UK Anti-Terrorism Hotline confidentially on 0800 789 321 or report concerns through the ACT service.

Anyone facing an immediate emergency should call 999.