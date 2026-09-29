Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

Two men have been charged with assaulting a police officer following a reported fight involving a number of people in brighton.

Sussex Police were called to George Street shortly before 11pm on Friday, 25 September, following reports of a fight.

Officers attended the scene and one man was found with an arm injury.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two men charged

Police arrested Wesley Douglas, 55, of Ashton Rise, Brighton, and Oliver Rowsell, 21, of Bowring Way, Brighton.

Both men have since been charged with assaulting a police officer.

Douglas and Rowsell are due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 18 December.

Third man released on bail

A 21-year-old man from Brighton was also arrested on suspicion of violent disorder following the incident.

He was subsequently released on police bail while enquiries continue.

He has not been charged in the information released by Sussex Police.

Police appeal for witnesses and footage

Sussex Police said its investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened or has relevant footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 1804 of 25/09.

The charges against Douglas and Rowsell are allegations and criminal proceedings are now active.