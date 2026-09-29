Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FOREIGN ACTOR Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed a foreign actor was involved in the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, as British counter-terrorism officers continue investigating five men arrested near the Gloucestershire airbase.

Mr Rubio described the weekend’s events as a “very serious situation” and said they “clearly” involved a foreign actor, although he did not identify a country or publicly provide evidence supporting the claim.

His intervention comes after five British nationals in their 20s were arrested near the US-used airbase on Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.

All five have since been released on police bail but remain under investigation.

Rubio points to foreign involvement

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said:

“What happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation.”

He added that it “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor”.

Mr Rubio did not identify the alleged foreign actor.

He mentioned Iran while discussing threats to American interests but stopped short of directly accusing Tehran of involvement in the RAF Fairford incident.

Iran has denied any involvement.

Police keeping an ‘open mind’

Mr Rubio’s assessment goes further than the position publicly taken by British counter-terrorism investigators.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, has said detectives are examining “every possible angle”, including whether individuals could have been acting on behalf of a foreign state.

Investigators are considering whether offences could have been carried out by proxies or people acting knowingly or unknowingly for another state.

However, British authorities have not announced a conclusion that a foreign government was responsible.

The investigation remains active.

Five British men released on bail

The five men were arrested after police were alerted to three suspicious vans close to RAF Fairford during the early hours of Sunday.

They were detained on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing an act of terrorism.

Counter-terror police subsequently confirmed that all five are UK nationals in their 20s.

It is understood that material recovered during the investigation was not found to be viable explosives.

Despite their release on police bail, officers stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump questions decision to release suspects

US President Donald Trump has also questioned the decision to release the five suspects on bail.

The US administration’s comments have drawn further international attention to the investigation surrounding RAF Fairford, which is extensively used by the United States Air Force.

Mr Rubio said British authorities had been “very cooperative and very helpful” during the investigation.

The decision to release the men on bail does not mean the investigation has ended or that the suspicions against them have been resolved.

Iran denies involvement

Possible foreign-state involvement remains one of several lines being examined by British investigators.

Iran has strongly denied being connected to the incident.

No evidence establishing Iranian involvement has been publicly released by UK authorities.

Counter Terrorism Policing has said investigators are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry and considering the wider international situation while maintaining an open mind about motive.

The five men have not been charged and remain under investigation.

RAF Fairford continues to operate while the counter-terrorism investigation remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

Travel News
RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

FUEL BANDITS RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Huge fire erupts at Thatcham industrial estate as explosions heard and trains cancelled

UK News
Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

OFFICER DOWN Police officer dies one week after being struck by car while responding to collision

UK News
Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

RUN DRY Thousands without water across south London and Surrey after major main bursts

UK News
Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

THREE DEAD Child, 10, and two women die in Channel crossing as 102 people rescued

UK News
Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Three taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on M5 near Worcester

UK News
Five RAF Fairford terror suspects released on bail as police pursue multiple lines of inquiry

MULTIPLE LINES Five RAF Fairford terror suspects released on bail as police pursue multiple lines of inquiry

UK News
Fake taxi driver jailed for 20 years after abducting and repeatedly raping woman in Brighton

FAKE TAXI Fake taxi driver jailed for 20 years after abducting and repeatedly raping woman in Brighton

National News
Motorcyclist dies in A272 crash as woman arrested on dangerous driving and drug-driving suspicion

RIDER KILLED Motorcyclist dies in A272 crash as woman arrested on dangerous driving and drug-driving suspicion

National News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

UK News
Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

NO BAIL Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Breaking News
Terminal cancer patient with suspected sepsis treated in corridor as Salisbury hospital faces severe pressure

BROKEN BRITAIN Terminal cancer patient with suspected sepsis treated in corridor as Salisbury hospital faces severe pressure

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

TRIO DEAD Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

UK News
Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

LORRY HORROR Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

UK News
No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

FUEL RAIDERS No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

PUB LEFT GUTTED Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

UK News
Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

KENT RAPIST Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

UK News
US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

TERROR THREAT US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

UK News
Watch Live