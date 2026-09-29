Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has claimed a foreign actor was involved in the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, as British counter-terrorism officers continue investigating five men arrested near the Gloucestershire airbase.

Mr Rubio described the weekend’s events as a “very serious situation” and said they “clearly” involved a foreign actor, although he did not identify a country or publicly provide evidence supporting the claim.

His intervention comes after five British nationals in their 20s were arrested near the US-used airbase on Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terrorism offences.

All five have since been released on police bail but remain under investigation.

Rubio points to foreign involvement

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said:

“What happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation.”

He added that it “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor”.

Mr Rubio did not identify the alleged foreign actor.

He mentioned Iran while discussing threats to American interests but stopped short of directly accusing Tehran of involvement in the RAF Fairford incident.

Iran has denied any involvement.

Police keeping an ‘open mind’

Mr Rubio’s assessment goes further than the position publicly taken by British counter-terrorism investigators.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, head of Counter Terrorism Policing, has said detectives are examining “every possible angle”, including whether individuals could have been acting on behalf of a foreign state.

Investigators are considering whether offences could have been carried out by proxies or people acting knowingly or unknowingly for another state.

However, British authorities have not announced a conclusion that a foreign government was responsible.

The investigation remains active.

Five British men released on bail

The five men were arrested after police were alerted to three suspicious vans close to RAF Fairford during the early hours of Sunday.

They were detained on suspicion of explosives offences and preparing an act of terrorism.

Counter-terror police subsequently confirmed that all five are UK nationals in their 20s.

It is understood that material recovered during the investigation was not found to be viable explosives.

Despite their release on police bail, officers stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

Trump questions decision to release suspects

US President Donald Trump has also questioned the decision to release the five suspects on bail.

The US administration’s comments have drawn further international attention to the investigation surrounding RAF Fairford, which is extensively used by the United States Air Force.

Mr Rubio said British authorities had been “very cooperative and very helpful” during the investigation.

The decision to release the men on bail does not mean the investigation has ended or that the suspicions against them have been resolved.

Iran denies involvement

Possible foreign-state involvement remains one of several lines being examined by British investigators.

Iran has strongly denied being connected to the incident.

No evidence establishing Iranian involvement has been publicly released by UK authorities.

Counter Terrorism Policing has said investigators are pursuing multiple lines of inquiry and considering the wider international situation while maintaining an open mind about motive.

The five men have not been charged and remain under investigation.

RAF Fairford continues to operate while the counter-terrorism investigation remains ongoing.