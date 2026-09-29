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MAN FOUND DEAD Police confirm death of man found on Crag Road in Shipley is not suspicious

Police confirm death of man found on Crag Road in Shipley is not suspicious

Police have confirmed that the death of a man found in a public place in Shipley last week is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to Crag Road at 6.33am on Thursday, September 24, following reports of a sudden death.

Police attended the scene and launched enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police investigation concluded

In an update, police have now confirmed their investigation has concluded and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A police spokesperson said: “The death of a man on Crag Road, Shipley, on 24 September is being treated as non-suspicious.

“Officers were called to Crag Road at 6.33am to reports of a sudden death in a public place.

“The police investigation has now concluded, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The coroner will now consider the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

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