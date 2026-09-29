Killer appeals 21-year minimum term as Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

A man jailed for life for the murder of 18-year-old university student Henry Nowak has been given permission to challenge his 21-year minimum prison term — while the Solicitor General is separately arguing the sentence may be too lenient.

Vickrum Digwa, 23, was sentenced to life imprisonment in June after being convicted of murdering Henry, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton on 3 December 2025.

Digwa was ordered to serve a minimum of 21 years before he can be considered for release on parole.

He has now been granted permission to appeal against that minimum term, arguing that the sentence is too severe.

His appeal is due to be heard at the Court of Appeal on 5 November.

Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

In an unusual development, Digwa’s sentence is also being challenged from the opposite direction.

The Solicitor General has referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, arguing that the 21-year minimum term may be too low.

This means Court of Appeal judges are expected to consider competing arguments over the same sentence.

Digwa will seek a reduction in the minimum period he must serve, while the Solicitor General’s referral will ask the court to consider whether the minimum term should instead be increased.

The two challenges are expected to be considered at the same Court of Appeal hearing on 5 November.

Life sentence remains in place

Digwa’s appeal concerns the minimum term attached to his life sentence, rather than the murder conviction itself, according to the information currently available.

A minimum term does not represent an automatic release date.

Even after completing the minimum period imposed by the court, a prisoner serving a life sentence can only be released if the Parole Board is satisfied that continued detention is no longer necessary for the protection of the public.

If released, a person serving a life sentence remains subject to the life sentence and licence conditions.

The Court of Appeal will now be asked to determine whether the 21-year minimum term imposed for Henry Nowak’s murder should remain unchanged, be reduced or be increased.