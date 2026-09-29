Teenager dies after Range Rover crashes into tractor-trailer near Selby as 17-year-old arrested

A 19-year-old man has died after a Range Rover crashed into the back of a tractor trailer carrying hay bales near Selby, with a 17-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The collision happened at around 7.30pm on Monday on the A163 at Barlby, close to the junction with Whitemoor Lane.

North Yorkshire Police said a blue Range Rover SVR collided with the rear of a large trailer carrying hay bales which was being towed by a Massey Ferguson tractor.

Both vehicles are believed to have been travelling eastbound when the collision happened.

19-year-old pronounced dead

A 19-year-old man who had been travelling in the Range Rover died at the scene.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A second 19-year-old man who was also travelling in the Range Rover was taken to hospital, where he remains.

The tractor driver was also taken to hospital for treatment and is assisting police with their investigation.

17-year-old arrested

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remains in police custody while enquiries continue.

The information released by police does not specify who was driving the Range Rover at the time of the collision.

The arrest is an investigative step and does not establish guilt.

Police appeal for dashcam footage

The A163 was closed for several hours while collision investigators examined the scene and carried out enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle shortly beforehand to come forward.

Police are particularly interested in dashcam footage which may have captured the Range Rover, tractor or the collision itself.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash remains ongoing.