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BRING THOMAS HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information to help find an 11-year-old boy who is missing from Bradford.

Thomas is described as white, approximately 4ft tall, with short blond hair.

He was last known to be wearing a dark blue Under Armour tracksuit and black On Cloud trainers.

Police are asking members of the public to look out for Thomas and immediately report any information which could help officers locate him.

Anyone who has seen Thomas or knows where he may be should contact police on 101, quoting log 1451 of September 29, 2026.

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