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MAJOR DEVELOPMENT Grenfell investigation: Files on 54 people and 20 organisations sent to CPS for charging decisions

Grenfell investigation: Files on 54 people and 20 organisations sent to CPS for charging decisions

The Metropolitan Police has submitted its entire Grenfell Tower criminal investigation to prosecutors, with files relating to 54 individuals and 20 companies and organisations now being considered for potential charges.

The Crown Prosecution Service has been asked to consider offences including corporate manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter, health and safety offences, fraud and fraud-related offences and misconduct in public office.

The development marks a major milestone almost a decade after 72 people lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire.

The CPS has committed to making charging decisions before the 10th anniversary of the fire in June 2027.

No charging decisions have yet been made.

54 people and 20 organisations identified as suspects

The Metropolitan Police investigation examined the roles of more than 15,000 individuals and 700 organisations connected with Grenfell Tower.

Following the gathering and analysis of evidence, detectives identified 54 people and 20 organisations as suspects for offences which have now been referred to prosecutors.

Police have submitted 20 files to the CPS alongside a further 14 overarching evidence files.

The Met’s summary reports alone run to more than four million words across 12,600 pages, referencing over 45,000 documents, images and exhibits.

‘A milestone moment’

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth said:

“This is a milestone moment in the police investigation into this devastating tragedy which took the lives of 72 people.

“Our dedicated team of 220 investigators has worked incredibly hard to honour our commitment to the bereaved, survivors, residents and all those affected by the fire to meet this timescale.

“We appreciate, of course, it has taken nine years to get to this point. As we have said before, this is one of the most complex investigations ever undertaken by any UK law enforcement agency – the scale is truly enormous.

“While we know this has had a significant impact on those waiting for answers, it has necessarily taken this long to ensure our investigation is meticulous and presents the very best possible evidence to the CPS for charging decisions.”

165 million electronic files gathered

The scale of the criminal investigation has been enormous.

Police say 165 million electronic files were gathered and searched for evidence.

Investigators have taken 14,700 statements and more than 27,000 physical exhibits remain stored in a secure warehouse.

Those exhibits include cladding, insulation, doors, windows and other parts of Grenfell Tower — down to screws, nuts and bolts.

The Met also examined the work of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, including the 1,700 pages of its final report, cross-referencing its findings against the criminal investigation.

Tower remained crime scene for 14 months

The police response initially involved the painstaking operation to find, recover and identify those who died in the fire.

Every flat and communal area was searched.

Police officers and forensic specialists carried out fingertip searches of the building, examining approximately 15 tonnes of debris on each floor.

Grenfell Tower remained under police control as a crime scene for 14 months.

The criminal investigation has involved a dedicated team of 220 investigators.

CPS to decide whether charges will be brought

The submission of the files does not mean that any of the 54 individuals or 20 organisations will necessarily be charged.

The Crown Prosecution Service must now examine the evidence supplied by police and determine whether criminal charges should be authorised and, if so, against whom and for which offences.

The CPS has been working with the Metropolitan Police throughout the investigation, providing advice and guidance, and that liaison will continue while charging decisions are considered.

Police said they are also working with criminal justice partners on the next stages of the process and arrangements to support Grenfell families and survivors.

The CPS has committed to reaching its charging decisions before June 2027, when the country will mark 10 years since the Grenfell Tower fire.

The legal distinction is particularly important here: 54 people and 20 organisations are identified by police as suspects, but none should be described as charged unless and until the CPS authorises charges. The possible offences listed are also offences the CPS has been asked to consider, not allegations that every suspect faces every offence.

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