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SCUM BAGS Burglars raided family’s home and chip shop while they attended loved one’s funeral

Burglars raided family’s home and chip shop while they attended loved one’s funeral

Two burglars who raided a family’s home and fish and chip shop while they were attending the funeral of a loved one have been jailed.

Lee Edwards and Craig Forshaw broke into Cross Keys Chippy and the home above the business in Hindley on 26 June — the day of Brian Warburton’s funeral.

The property was ransacked and around £5,000 in cash, morphine and 10 old mobile phones were stolen.

Edwards and Forshaw were each jailed for 18 months at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, 25 September, giving them a combined sentence of three years.

Family targeted on day of funeral

Brian had run Cross Keys Chippy with his partner Denise before his death in late May while waiting for a lung transplant.

The burglary happened while his grieving family were attending his funeral.

Greater Manchester Police said the home and business were ransacked during the break-in.

Among the property stolen were 10 old mobile phones containing photographs, videos and other memories of Brian.

The phones also held images of Denise’s only son, a serving soldier who had died.

‘They took memories’

In a victim impact statement, Denise described the devastating effect the burglary had on her and her family.

She said:

“They did not just take things. They took memories. They took security. They took peace.”

Denise described the family’s home as their “sanctuary” and said having it burgled on the day they were saying goodbye to Brian had been deeply traumatic.

CCTV helped identify burglars

Greater Manchester Police launched an investigation, with officers using CCTV evidence and witness statements to identify Edwards and Forshaw.

The evidence ultimately helped investigators bring both men before the courts.

PC Richard Kelsall, from GMP’s Wigan Neighbourhood Crime Team, described what happened as a “despicable act” carried out while the family were at their most vulnerable.

Edwards and Forshaw were both sentenced to 18 months in prison, meaning they received a combined three-year jail term for the burglary.

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