Two men charged following spate of vehicle thefts in Bexhill and St Leonards

Two men have been charged following an investigation into a spate of vehicle thefts across Bexhill and St Leonards.

Jake Simms, 31, and Terrence Bailey, 39, have both been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

The charges follow an investigation into a number of vehicle thefts reported in the Bexhill and St Leonards areas.

Jake Simms charged

Simms has been charged with:

burglary;

conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle; and

three counts of fraud by false representation.

Terrence Bailey charged

Bailey has been charged with:

conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle; and

two counts of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Both men have been remanded in custody ahead of their next court appearance.

They are due before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on 22 October.

The charges are allegations and the criminal proceedings against both defendants remain active.