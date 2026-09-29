Police hunt 24-year-old man in Coventry shooting attempted murder investigation

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 24-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder investigation after two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Coventry.

West Midlands Police are trying to locate Tristan Oliver, who has links to both Birmingham and Coventry.

Detectives have identified Oliver as a possible suspect in connection with a shooting in Tile Hill in May.

Two men were seriously injured in the incident.

Police issue urgent appeal

Officers are appealing for information which could help them locate the 24-year-old.

Police have urged anyone who sees Oliver or knows where he is to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 20/248094/26.

Oliver has not been reported as charged in the information released and police have described him as a possible suspect they want to locate as part of the investigation.

Others charged over shooting

Other people have since been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Tile Hill shooting.

They are due to stand trial in 2027.

Proceedings against those defendants remain active and the charges against them are allegations unless and until proved in court.

West Midlands Police’s investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.