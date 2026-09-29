Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SHOOTING SHOCKER Police hunt 24-year-old man in Coventry shooting attempted murder investigation

Police hunt 24-year-old man in Coventry shooting attempted murder investigation

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a 24-year-old man in connection with an attempted murder investigation after two men were seriously injured in a shooting in Coventry.

West Midlands Police are trying to locate Tristan Oliver, who has links to both Birmingham and Coventry.

Detectives have identified Oliver as a possible suspect in connection with a shooting in Tile Hill in May.

Two men were seriously injured in the incident.

Police issue urgent appeal

Officers are appealing for information which could help them locate the 24-year-old.

Police have urged anyone who sees Oliver or knows where he is to call 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 20/248094/26.

Oliver has not been reported as charged in the information released and police have described him as a possible suspect they want to locate as part of the investigation.

Others charged over shooting

Other people have since been charged with attempted murder in connection with the Tile Hill shooting.

They are due to stand trial in 2027.

Proceedings against those defendants remain active and the charges against them are allegations unless and until proved in court.

West Midlands Police’s investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two men charged following vehicle thefts around Bexhill and St Leonards

LADBROOK GROVE BLAZE 25 firefighters tackle Ladbroke Grove garage blaze believed caused by discarded smoking materials

UK News
Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

MAJOR POLICE OPERATION Police officer stabbed as 800 officers launch organised crime raids across London and England

UK News
Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

NO BAIL Danny Tommo refused bail and remains in custody over Solent boat damage case

Breaking News
Terminal cancer patient with suspected sepsis treated in corridor as Salisbury hospital faces severe pressure

BROKEN BRITAIN Terminal cancer patient with suspected sepsis treated in corridor as Salisbury hospital faces severe pressure

Breaking News, UK News
Two young men named locally after fatal Rotherham crash

FIRST PICTURE AND NAMED Two young men named locally after fatal Rotherham crash

UK News
Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes paid to Dorset Police officer Alex Ayre, 24, who died after being hit by a train

UK News
Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

BRING HIM HOME Concern grows for missing Rhys, 30, last seen in Huddersfield

UK News
M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

VEHICLE LEFT THE ROAD M3 traffic at standstill near J5 after reports of serious two-car crash

Travel News
RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

FUEL BANDITS RAF Fairford suspects were ‘stealing fuel rather than plotting terror attack’, sources claim

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Huge fire erupts at Thatcham industrial estate as explosions heard and trains cancelled

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

TRIO DEAD Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

UK News
Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

LORRY HORROR Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

UK News
No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

FUEL RAIDERS No explosives found in RAF Fairford vans as police confirm petrol discovery

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man fighting for his life after serious crash involving scooter in Bradford

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man fighting for his life after serious crash involving scooter in Bradford

UK News
Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

PUB LEFT GUTTED Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

UK News
Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

KENT RAPIST Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Killer appeals 21-year minimum term as Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

SENTANCE APPEAL Killer appeals 21-year minimum term as Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

UK News
Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

FOREIGN ACTOR Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

UK News
Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

THE POWER Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

UK News
Watch Live