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THERMAL RUNAWAY Lithium-ion battery caused Bootle house fire that killed mother and three children

Lithium-ion battery caused Bootle house fire that killed mother and three children

A devastating house fire in Bootle, which killed a mother and three children, was caused by a lithium-ion battery entering thermal runaway, fire investigators have confirmed.

The blaze broke out at a semi-detached property in Stone Square, Bootle, during the early hours of Tuesday last week.

Firefighters arrived at around 3.45am to find the house well alight, with six fire engines deployed at the height of the emergency.

Crews searching the property discovered a woman and three children in an upstairs bedroom.

All four were confirmed dead at the scene.

The lithium-ion battery entered ‘thermal runaway’

A joint investigation involving Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police has now established the cause of the fatal blaze.

Investigators concluded that an electrical event caused a lithium-ion battery to enter “thermal runaway”, leading to the fire.

Thermal runaway occurs when a battery undergoes a rapid, uncontrolled rise in temperature, which can result in an intense fire.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service has now issued renewed warnings about lithium-ion batteries and the importance of using appropriate charging equipment.

‘A devastating incident’

MFRS Head of Prevention Kev Johnson said:

“This is a devastating incident, and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the mother and children who lost their lives and those who were injured.”

He said the tragedy demonstrated the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and urged people to use only batteries and chargers supplied or approved by manufacturers.

150 lithium-ion battery fires recorded

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service revealed that 150 fires involving products containing lithium-ion batteries were recorded across Merseyside between April 2023 and August 2026.

Of those incidents, 67 happened inside homes.

Thirty of the domestic fires occurred overnight between 9pm and 8am.

The fire service said five deaths in Merseyside have been linked to lithium-ion battery fires since April 2023.

Warning signs people should not ignore

Residents are being urged to stop using a lithium-ion battery immediately if it:

  • begins to swell;
  • makes unusual noises;
  • produces a strong or unusual smell;
  • fails to charge correctly; or
  • begins emitting smoke or gas.

People are also being advised to use batteries and chargers supplied or approved by the manufacturer rather than incompatible charging equipment.

Fire crews are due to visit the local community this week to provide residents with safety advice and reassurance following the tragedy.

The confirmation of the cause follows a joint investigation by Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service and Merseyside Police into the circumstances surrounding the fatal Stone Square blaze.

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