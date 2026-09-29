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ROCK AND ROLL Sir Rod Stewart announces final tour but says he is not retiring from music

Sir Rod Stewart announces final tour but says he is not retiring from music

Sir Rod Stewart has announced he will stop touring following his 2027 farewell tour, The Final Encore, bringing more than six decades on the road to an end.

The 81-year-old singer said the upcoming tour would “most definitely” be his last.

However, Stewart stressed that the decision does not mean he is retiring from music altogether.

He said:

“I am not retiring, but this will be my last rock and roll tour.”

More than six decades on the road

The announcement will bring an end to one of the longest touring careers in rock music, with Stewart having performed live for more than six decades.

His farewell tour has been named The Final Encore and is scheduled for 2027.

While the singer has made clear that he intends to step away from major rock and roll touring following the final run of shows, he has not announced his retirement from recording or music more broadly.

Further details surrounding The Final Encore and Stewart’s plans beyond the farewell tour are expected to emerge ahead of the 2027 shows.

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