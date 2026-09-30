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SHOTS FIRED Police cordon off Pemberton Road after reports of gunshots in north London

Police cordon off Pemberton Road after reports of gunshots in north London

Police have closed a road in north London following reports of gunshots, with officers searching for evidence and appealing urgently for footage.

The Metropolitan Police responded to Pemberton Road, N4, at around 11am on Tuesday, 29 September.

At this stage, police have not identified a victim or suspect.

A crime scene remains in place while officers carry out initial enquiries into what happened.

Road closed as police investigate

Residents have been warned to expect an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Pemberton Road remains closed and police said the cordon could cause disruption to people travelling through the area.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Police responded to reports of gunshots in Pemberton Road, N4 at 11:00hrs on Tuesday, 29 September.

“At this time, a victim or suspect are yet to be identified, and a crime scene is in place while initial enquiries are conducted.

“Residents can expect to see an increase in police presence and may face some travel disruption as the road remains closed.”

Police urgently seek CCTV and doorbell footage

Detectives are particularly interested in footage which may have captured activity around Pemberton Road before, during or after the reported incident.

Police added:

“Anyone with information, particularly with doorbell or dashcam footage from around the area, is asked to contact police urgently on 101 quote 2582/29SEP.”

There is currently no confirmation that anyone was injured, and police have not released details of any arrests.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

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