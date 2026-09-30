Two people killed in A358 crash involving camper van and lorry near Taunton

Two people have died following a collision involving a camper van and a lorry on the A358 near Taunton.

Emergency services were called to the A358 at Combe Florey, Somerset, at around 6.40am on Wednesday, 30 September.

The collision involved a white Mazda Bongo and a Volvo lorry.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, both occupants of the Mazda were pronounced dead at the scene.

Their families have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

A358 closed following fatal crash

The collision has resulted in a significant closure of the A358 while emergency services and collision investigators work at the scene.

The road is closed between the Station Road junction at Bishops Lydeard and Coggins Lane at Combe Florey.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while police enquiries continue.

Police appeal for witnesses

Avon and Somerset Police is appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has information which could assist the investigation to come forward.

Officers are particularly likely to be interested in anyone who was travelling on the A358 around the time of the collision and may have relevant footage.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police, quoting reference 5226279615.

The circumstances surrounding the collision remain under investigation.