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MAN BAILED Man arrested on suspicion of rape after 18-year-old woman reports attack at Liverpool restaurant

Man arrested on suspicion of rape after 18-year-old woman reports attack at Liverpool restaurant

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an 18-year-old woman reported being attacked at a restaurant in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called shortly before 10.50pm on Saturday, September 26, following reports of a distressed woman on Queens Drive.

The woman told officers she had been raped at a restaurant in the Clubmoor area before leaving the premises and seeking help from local residents.

Man arrested and bailed

Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old man from West Derby on suspicion of rape.

He was taken into police custody for questioning and has since been conditionally bailed while enquiries continue.

The 18-year-old woman is being supported by specialist officers.

No charge has been announced and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should contact Merseyside Police on 101.

Anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted can also contact police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency. Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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