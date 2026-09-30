Police release CCTV image after 18-year-old woman sexually assaulted near taxi in Swindon

Detectives have released a CCTV image as they investigate the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman who was grabbed from behind while standing next to a taxi in Swindon.

The woman was in Wood Street at around 1.20am on Saturday, 26 September, when she was approached by a man she did not know.

Wiltshire Police said the man grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The woman was able to get into the taxi and leave the area with a female friend.

CCTV image released

Detectives investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police are urgently appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who was in or around Wood Street at approximately 1.20am and may have witnessed anything relevant.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin said:

“We urgently need to hear from you if you recognise the person in the photograph or were in the area at the time of the assault. This was a really concerning incident which was carried out by someone unknown to the victim.

“If you do have any information that could help us to identify the person responsible, please don’t hesitate to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police appeal for information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 54260116912.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The CCTV image has been released by Wiltshire Police specifically in connection with the appeal.