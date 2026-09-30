Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEX ATTACK MANHUNT Police release CCTV image after 18-year-old woman sexually assaulted near taxi in Swindon

Police release CCTV image after 18-year-old woman sexually assaulted near taxi in Swindon

Detectives have released a CCTV image as they investigate the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman who was grabbed from behind while standing next to a taxi in Swindon.

The woman was in Wood Street at around 1.20am on Saturday, 26 September, when she was approached by a man she did not know.

Wiltshire Police said the man grabbed her from behind and touched her inappropriately.

The woman was able to get into the taxi and leave the area with a female friend.

CCTV image released

Detectives investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Police are urgently appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who was in or around Wood Street at approximately 1.20am and may have witnessed anything relevant.

Detective Inspector Eirin Martin said:

“We urgently need to hear from you if you recognise the person in the photograph or were in the area at the time of the assault. This was a really concerning incident which was carried out by someone unknown to the victim.

“If you do have any information that could help us to identify the person responsible, please don’t hesitate to contact us as soon as possible.”

Police appeal for information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting log 54260116912.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The CCTV image has been released by Wiltshire Police specifically in connection with the appeal.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

PUB LEFT GUTTED Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

UK News
Two men charged following spate of vehicle thefts in Bexhill and St Leonards

SPATE OF RAIDS Two men charged following spate of vehicle thefts in Bexhill and St Leonards

National News
Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

STREET BRAWL Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

National News
Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

KENT RAPIST Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

UK News
US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

TERROR THREAT US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

UK News
Andy Burnham announces free personal care as State Pension Triple Lock set to change from 2030

Andy Burnham announces free personal care as State Pension Triple Lock set to change from 2030

UK News
Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault at Deal home

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault at Deal home

Breaking News
Passports now required for ferry passengers travelling between Britain and Ireland

PASSPORT PUSHED Passports now required for ferry passengers travelling between Britain and Ireland

UK News
Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

TRIO DEAD Three teenagers die after Audi plunges into River Wear as surviving 17-year-old arrested

UK News
Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

LORRY HORROR Passenger airlifted to hospital after serious crash involving lorry near Netheravon

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

FOREIGN ACTOR Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

UK News
Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

THE POWER Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

UK News
Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

"SHAME ON YOU" Man jailed after shoving 78-year-old woman to the ground in Hebburn and leaving her with life-changing injuries

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children

LEWD BEHAVIOUR Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children

UK News
Police hunt 24-year-old man in Coventry shooting attempted murder investigation

SHOOTING SHOCKER Police hunt 24-year-old man in Coventry shooting attempted murder investigation

UK News
Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

BRING THOMAS HOME Urgent appeal to find missing 11-year-old Thomas from Bradford

Missing Persons, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
18-year-old woman jumps into taxi to escape sex attack in Swindon

CRIME FIGHTING CANINE Police dog who started life as a stray wins national crimefighting award after more than 100 arrests

UK News
Burglars raided family’s home and chip shop while they attended loved one’s funeral

SCUM BAGS Burglars raided family’s home and chip shop while they attended loved one’s funeral

UK News
Lithium-ion battery caused Bootle house fire that killed mother and three children

THERMAL RUNAWAY Lithium-ion battery caused Bootle house fire that killed mother and three children

UK News
Watch Live