Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CHARGES BROUGHT Five teenagers charged with more than 30 offences in Dover motorbike crime crackdown

Five teenagers charged with more than 30 offences in Dover motorbike crime crackdown

Five teenage boys have been charged with a total of 32 offences following a police crackdown on motorcycle and moped crime in Dover.

Kent Police said officers have been investigating a series of reports between January and September 2026 involving motorcycles and mopeds being stolen across the town.

Police have also received reports of mopeds without number plates being ridden in an antisocial manner.

The five teenagers cannot be named because of their ages.

32 charges brought

Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including examining CCTV, taking witness statements and working with community partners to identify suspects.

Kent Police said the resulting 32 charges include 12 relating to theft, five connected with taking a vehicle without consent and seven alleged driving offences, alongside other charges.

High-visibility patrols have also been increased across Dover, with officers carrying out proactive vehicle stops and enforcement operations alongside local partners.

Police increase patrols

Dover District Commander Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves said: “We fully appreciate how upsetting and disruptive these thefts can be for victims and the wider community. We suspect those responsible are also involved in the antisocial use of motorbikes in the area.

“My officers are using a range of tactics to target suspects, and I would urge residents to continue reporting suspicious activity to us as soon as possible. This information can be vital in helping us identify offenders, prevent further crime and take swift action.

“Where suspects are subject to bail conditions, we are carrying out regular checks to ensure they are complying with restrictions and curfews.

“Those involved in vehicle crime can expect us to pursue the strongest action available, including putting offenders before the courts where appropriate.”

The charges are allegations and the cases will now proceed through the courts.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Manchester man jailed after posting pro-Islamic State material online

ISIS SENTANCE Manchester man jailed after posting pro-Islamic State material online

UK News
Man fighting for his life after serious crash involving scooter in Bradford

FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE Man fighting for his life after serious crash involving scooter in Bradford

UK News
Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

PUB LEFT GUTTED Historic World’s End pub left gutted after major Tilbury fire as man arrested on suspicion of arson

UK News
Two men charged following spate of vehicle thefts in Bexhill and St Leonards

SPATE OF RAIDS Two men charged following spate of vehicle thefts in Bexhill and St Leonards

National News
Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

STREET BRAWL Two men charged with assaulting police officer after reported fight in Brighton

National News
Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

KENT RAPIST Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

UK News
US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

TERROR THREAT US B-1 bombers leave RAF Fairford as counter-terror investigation continues

UK News
Andy Burnham announces free personal care as State Pension Triple Lock set to change from 2030

Andy Burnham announces free personal care as State Pension Triple Lock set to change from 2030

UK News
Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault at Deal home

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after man dies following assault at Deal home

Breaking News
Passports now required for ferry passengers travelling between Britain and Ireland

PASSPORT PUSHED Passports now required for ferry passengers travelling between Britain and Ireland

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police confirm death of man found on Crag Road in Shipley is not suspicious

MAN FOUND DEAD Police confirm death of man found on Crag Road in Shipley is not suspicious

UK News
Killer appeals 21-year minimum term as Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

SENTANCE APPEAL Killer appeals 21-year minimum term as Solicitor General argues sentence may be too low

UK News
Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

FOREIGN ACTOR Marco Rubio claims ‘foreign actor’ involved in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Sir Rod Stewart announces final tour but says he is not retiring from music

ROCK AND ROLL Sir Rod Stewart announces final tour but says he is not retiring from music

UK News
Man arrested on suspicion of rape after 18-year-old woman reports attack at Liverpool restaurant

MAN BAILED Man arrested on suspicion of rape after 18-year-old woman reports attack at Liverpool restaurant

UK News
Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children

LEWD BEHAVIOUR Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott jailed for seven years for sexually abusing two children

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Why Fake Qualifications Remain a Weak Point in International Recruitment

Why Fake Qualifications Remain a Weak Point in International Recruitment

UK News
How Precast Concrete Systems are Helping to Overcome Issues with UK Labour Shortages 

How Precast Concrete Systems are Helping to Overcome Issues with UK Labour Shortages 

UK News
Northern pub group known for selling £3 pints will open first London pub in Bromley

CRIME FIGHTING CANINE Police dog who started life as a stray wins national crimefighting award after more than 100 arrests

UK News
Watch Live