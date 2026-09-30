Five teenagers charged with more than 30 offences in Dover motorbike crime crackdown

Five teenage boys have been charged with a total of 32 offences following a police crackdown on motorcycle and moped crime in Dover.

Kent Police said officers have been investigating a series of reports between January and September 2026 involving motorcycles and mopeds being stolen across the town.

Police have also received reports of mopeds without number plates being ridden in an antisocial manner.

The five teenagers cannot be named because of their ages.

32 charges brought

Officers carried out extensive enquiries, including examining CCTV, taking witness statements and working with community partners to identify suspects.

Kent Police said the resulting 32 charges include 12 relating to theft, five connected with taking a vehicle without consent and seven alleged driving offences, alongside other charges.

High-visibility patrols have also been increased across Dover, with officers carrying out proactive vehicle stops and enforcement operations alongside local partners.

Police increase patrols

Dover District Commander Chief Inspector Liz Cokayne-Delves said: “We fully appreciate how upsetting and disruptive these thefts can be for victims and the wider community. We suspect those responsible are also involved in the antisocial use of motorbikes in the area.

“My officers are using a range of tactics to target suspects, and I would urge residents to continue reporting suspicious activity to us as soon as possible. This information can be vital in helping us identify offenders, prevent further crime and take swift action.

“Where suspects are subject to bail conditions, we are carrying out regular checks to ensure they are complying with restrictions and curfews.

“Those involved in vehicle crime can expect us to pursue the strongest action available, including putting offenders before the courts where appropriate.”

The charges are allegations and the cases will now proceed through the courts.