Man in his 80s dies after car leaves A350 and crashes into field near Lacock

A man in his 80s has died after his car left the A350, went through a hedgerow and entered a field near Lacock.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle collision near Beanacre at around 3.05pm on Tuesday, 29 September.

Members of the public rushed to help the driver before ambulance crews and the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance arrived.

Despite the emergency response, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Wiltshire Police said his death is thought to have been medical-related rather than the result of injuries sustained in the collision.

Car left A350 near Beanacre

The incident happened on the A350 between Chippenham and Melksham.

The car left the carriageway, travelled through a hedgerow and came to rest in a field.

The collision prompted a major emergency response and the A350 was closed between Lackham Roundabout and Leekes Roundabout while emergency services worked at the scene.

Police had initially described the incident as a serious collision and warned motorists that the road would remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Police preparing file for coroner

Wiltshire Police has now provided further details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

A force spokesperson said:

“At around 3.05pm yesterday we responded to a report that a vehicle had left the carriageway on the A350 near Beanacre.

“A man in his 80s was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

“This is thought to be medical related and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

The man’s identity has not been released in the information currently available.

A file will now be prepared for the coroner.