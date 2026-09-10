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COUNTER TERROR Swindon man accused of planning sabotage attacks on UK drone factories for Russian intelligence

Swindon man accused of planning sabotage attacks on UK drone factories for Russian intelligence

A Swindon man accused of preparing to sabotage UK drone manufacturing sites on behalf of Russian intelligence has been remanded in custody.

Joshua Cammidge, 31, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 10, charged with offences under the National Security Act.

Prosecutors allege Cammidge researched four drone manufacturing sites in Swindon, carried out reconnaissance and shared information about the locations as part of communications concerning potential sabotage.

He is charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service and with conduct in preparation for acts of sabotage.

Drone factory locations allegedly researched

The court heard that Cammidge allegedly sent Google Maps screenshots containing the addresses of drone manufacturing sites to Aiden Minnis, a British man from Chippenham who has fought alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

Minnis, who is also known as Aiden Crewe, has previously claimed to have received Russia’s Suvorov medal for his involvement in the conflict.

Prosecutors allege Cammidge was communicating with Minnis between August 28 and September 3.

The court was told the communications concerned factories in the UK involved in manufacturing drones and the potential sabotage of those facilities.

Cammidge is also accused of supplying information to the GRU Volunteer Corps about activity at one of the Swindon sites and allegedly offering to carry out sabotage himself.

Prosecutor Warren Stanier told the court: “The prosecution say the essence of communications was locations within the UK of factories that manufactured drones and the sabotage of those factories.

“The prosecution case is he knew exactly who he was communicating with and the implications of what he was offering to do.”

Counter-terrorism arrest in Swindon

Cammidge was arrested following a counter-terrorism operation at his home in Galsworthy Close, Swindon.

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London, supported by Wiltshire Police, carried out the arrest.

Cammidge did not enter a plea during Thursday’s hearing.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, September 25.

Frank Ferguson, chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said prosecutors had concluded there was sufficient evidence for the case to be brought before the courts and that prosecution was in the public interest.

He added: “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said police had acted against a “potential threat” and thanked officers for their work.

He added: “Whilst it would be inappropriate to comment further on the specifics of this case, I know people will be concerned about recent incidents across Europe, intended to sow fear, create disruption and undermine support for Ukraine.

“They will not succeed.”

 

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