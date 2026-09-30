Two men charged with murder after Ian Davis found dead at Liskeard property

Two men have been charged with murder following the death of 56-year-old Ian Davis, who was found with multiple injuries at a property in Liskeard.

Mr Davis, who lived in the town, was discovered at an address in Baytree Hill on the evening of Sunday, 13 September.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four men were initially arrested on suspicion of murder and subsequently released on police bail while the investigation continued.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now confirmed that two of those men were re-arrested and have since been charged with murder.

Two men charged

Darrell Rowland, 49, of Trevarthian Road, St Austell, and Sukhvinder Singh Shokur, 58, of Liskeard, have each been charged with murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 1 October.

One man faces no further action

Police have also provided an update concerning the other two men originally arrested during the murder investigation.

A man in his 20s from Plymouth who was arrested on suspicion of murder will face no further police action.

A man in his 30s from Liskeard who was also previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains on police bail.

Proceedings against Rowland and Shokur are now active. The charges are allegations and both defendants are entitled to a fair trial.