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"NIGE" DRUGS LINE Cocaine dealer behind ‘Nige’ drugs line jailed after police stop Land Rover

Cocaine dealer behind ‘Nige’ drugs line jailed after police stop Land Rover

A convicted drug dealer who returned to selling cocaine after being released from an eight-year prison sentence has been jailed again after police uncovered the “Nige” drugs line operating across south-east London.

Navid Jamshidi, 33, from Eltham, was stopped by officers while driving a Land Rover in St Paul’s Cray on June 19.

A search of the vehicle uncovered an empty snap bag, around £300 in cash and several mobile phones.

Investigators discovered that one of the devices was being used to operate the “Nige” drugs line, which had been advertising and supplying cocaine across south-east London.

Phone began ringing during police stop

Woolwich Crown Court heard Jamshidi appeared nervous when one of the phones started ringing, and the caller asked to speak to “Nige”.

Prosecutor John Clifford said investigators discovered bulk messages advertising cocaine had been sent from the phone between July 2025 and June 2026.

One message advertised “new banging shine” and offered deliveries throughout the day.

Police established Jamshidi was not simply working as a runner for another dealer but was operating the Nige line himself.

The court heard he had previously used the name “Nige” when booking taxis, while investigators also found a missed call to the drugs phone from Jamshidi’s partner.

Mr Clifford described the operation as a “very busy drugs line” supplying cocaine to users for profit.

£1,300 cash found at home

Police subsequently recovered a further £1,300 in cash from Jamshidi’s home.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Jamshidi appeared for sentencing at Woolwich Crown Court by video link from HMP Thameside.

The court heard he had a significant previous conviction for drug dealing.

In 2021, Jamshidi was jailed for eight years and four months after being caught with around half a kilogram of cocaine during a covert police operation.

He had been released from prison in 2024 before becoming involved in drug dealing again.

Returned to drug dealing after release

Adil Syed, defending, told the court there was little mitigation he could offer given Jamshidi’s previous conviction.

He said Jamshidi had struggled to find employment following his release and had returned to the same social circles.

The court was also told Jamshidi had been left owing money following the loss of the half-kilogram of cocaine seized during the earlier investigation.

Mr Syed stressed he was not suggesting Jamshidi had been forced into dealing drugs, but said returning to the trade had provided an easy way of repaying the debt.

Recorder Robert Ward told Jamshidi it was to his credit that he had been realistic about his situation.

He said: “You firmly accept that you made bad choices and are paying the price for them.”

Jamshidi was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

 

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