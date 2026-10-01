BT engineer struck in head with stone while working on telegraph pole in Torpoint

Police have released an image as they investigate an attack in which a telecommunications engineer was struck in the head with a stone while working on a BT telegraph pole in Torpoint.

The engineer was working behind Clarence Road at around 8.20am on Wednesday, 29 July, when he was approached by an unknown man.

The victim was setting up his equipment before climbing the telegraph pole to carry out work.

While he was working at height, the engineer spoke with the man, who police said was behaving in an intimidating and aggressive manner.

The man then walked away.

Engineer struck in head with stone

A short time later, the engineer was struck on the side of his head by a stone.

He suffered head injuries which required medical treatment.

Police have since carried out a number of enquiries into the assault, but no suspect has yet been identified.

Officers have now released an image of a man they want to identify as part of their investigation.

Police stressed that the man pictured may have information which could assist their enquiries.

Police appeal for witnesses

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, saw a man acting suspiciously in the area or recognises the individual shown in the police image.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference 50260202128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.