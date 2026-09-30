Dame Esther Rantzen dies aged 86 following battle with lung cancer

Dame Esther Rantzen, one of Britain’s best-known broadcasters and the founder of Childline, has died at the age of 86 following a battle with lung cancer.

The veteran television presenter and campaigner, best known for presenting the long-running BBC programme That’s Life!, died after previously revealing she had been diagnosed with the disease.

Her death was announced on Wednesday, September 30.

Broadcasting career spanning decades

Dame Esther became a household name through That’s Life!, which she presented for more than two decades.

The BBC programme mixed consumer investigations, human-interest stories and campaigning journalism with entertainment and became one of the most recognisable shows on British television.

Her work extended far beyond broadcasting, with Dame Esther becoming a prominent campaigner for vulnerable children and, later, older people.

Founded Childline

In 1986, she founded Childline, establishing a confidential telephone service where children and young people could seek help and support.

The charity went on to become one of Britain’s best-known children’s services.

Dame Esther later founded The Silver Line, a telephone service aimed at tackling loneliness and isolation among older people.

Her charity and campaigning work saw her receive numerous honours during her career.

Diagnosed with lung cancer

Dame Esther revealed in 2023 that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, which she later said had reached stage four.

Following her diagnosis, she continued to speak publicly about living with terminal cancer and became a prominent campaigner in the debate surrounding assisted dying.

She had previously revealed that she had joined Dignitas in Switzerland as she considered the choices available to her towards the end of her life.

Dame Esther leaves behind a broadcasting and campaigning legacy stretching across more than half a century, with her work through Childline continuing to support children and young people across the UK.