Dad dies after jumping from window to escape devastating Dukinfield house fire

A father-of-two has died after suffering critical injuries while escaping a devastating house fire in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester.

Marek Bonawenturski, 53, is understood to have smashed a bedroom window and jumped from the first floor as flames tore through his terraced home on Park Road.

The security guard was rushed to hospital following the blaze, which broke out at around 4am on 10 September.

Friends have now announced that Marek has died from his injuries.

A fundraiser originally established to help him recover and rebuild his life is instead being used to help return his body to his native Poland for his funeral.

‘Our hearts are broken’

Marek’s close friend Edyta Mickiewicz, from nearby Stalybridge, launched the fundraising appeal while he remained critically ill in hospital.

It had initially been intended to pay for clothes, food, temporary accommodation, hospital and rehabilitation costs and materials to help rebuild his home.

Following his death, the money raised will instead go towards repatriating Marek to Poland and funeral costs so he can be laid to rest close to his family and loved ones.

Edyta said:

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we inform you that Marek has passed away.

“Our hearts are broken, and the magnitude of this tragedy is difficult to put into words.”

Five fire engines sent to blaze

Five fire engines, an aerial appliance, police and paramedics responded to the fire.

Crews from Stalybridge, Ashton, Hollins, Mossley and Hyde attended the scene.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to tackle the flames.

The blaze spread across a row of four properties, with Marek’s home and belongings reported to have been destroyed.

A rear window was badly charred and part of the roof appeared to have collapsed following the fire.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said after the incident:

“At 4am today (Sept 10), five fire engines from Stalybridge, Ashton, Hollins, Mossley and Hyde stations, and one aerial appliance, attended a house fire on Park Road, Dukinfield.

“Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and remain in attendance at the scene.

“One person was taken to hospital by North West Ambulance Service.”

The cause of the fire has not been confirmed.

Marek’s friends are now raising money to help his family bring him home to Poland and give him a funeral close to his loved ones.