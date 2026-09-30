Family of Nottinghamshire murder victim raise funds to bring her home to Poland for funeral

The devastated family of a mother who was killed in Nottinghamshire are raising money to bring her home to Poland so she can be laid to rest surrounded by loved ones.

Anna Żukowska, 52, was found dead at her home in James Close, Ollerton, shortly before 8pm on Sunday, 6 September.

Józef Zbigniew Oleszek, 60, of James Close, has been charged with her murder.

Anna’s son, Marcin Żukowski, has now launched a fundraiser on behalf of his family to help cover the costs of bringing his mother back to Poland for her funeral.

‘She had plans. She had dreams’

The family said they were completely unprepared for both the emotional and financial consequences of Anna’s death.

Money raised will help pay for her cremation, storage and repatriation of her urn to Poland, the necessary formalities and funeral costs.

Marcin described his mother as an energetic, warm and kind woman who was devoted to her family and surrounded by friends.

He said:

“She had plans. She had dreams. She still had so much life ahead of her.”

The family now want Anna to return to her home country so those closest to her can say goodbye.

They said:

“We want her to return to Poland, home, to her loved ones, and to the people who adored her.

“We want to be able to say a dignified farewell and lay her to rest here, surrounded by family.”

Former colleague remembers ‘much loved’ Anna

Tributes have also been paid by people who worked alongside Anna.

A former colleague described her as a “much loved member” of the WHSmith team at Doncaster Sheffield Airport before its closure.

The former colleagues had remained in regular contact with Anna after the airport closed.

Her family is now appealing for donations towards the costs of returning Anna to Poland and arranging her funeral.

Those unable to contribute financially have been asked to help by sharing the family’s fundraising appeal.

Oleszek has been charged with Anna’s murder. Criminal proceedings are active and the charge remains to be determined by the court.