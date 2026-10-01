Woman in her 20s dies after fall from Elephant and Castle tower block where family died months earlier

A woman in her 20s has died after reportedly falling from a luxury residential tower block in Elephant and Castle, just months after three members of the same family died after falling from the building.
Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row in south London at around 9.35am on Thursday, 1 October, where a woman was found unconscious.
Police and paramedics attended, but despite the emergency response, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Metropolitan Police said officers are working to inform her next of kin.
Her death is not currently being treated as suspicious.
Police remain at the scene
A police scene remains in place while officers carry out enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.
No further details about her identity or the circumstances leading up to the incident have been released.
The incident was reported to have taken place at the UNCLE Elephant and Castle tower, a high-rise residential development in the area.
Family died at same tower block in May
The latest death comes months after a mother, father and their nine-year-old son died after falling from the same high-rise in May.
Emergency services were called to the building following reports that three people had fallen from height.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene despite attempts to save them.
The child was understood to have been seriously ill.
Police subsequently said those deaths were being treated as unexpected and confirmed they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
There is nothing at this stage to suggest any connection between the two incidents.
The Metropolitan Police has not released any further information about Thursday’s death, and enquiries remain ongoing.