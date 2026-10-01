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RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL A10 Stamford Hill closed after man struck by car outside Stoke Newington station

A10 Stamford Hill closed after man struck by car outside Stoke Newington station

A major north London road has been closed in both directions after a man was reportedly struck by a car outside Stoke Newington Overground station.

Emergency services are at the scene on the A10 Stamford Hill, where the road has been shut between Northwold Road and Manor Road following the incident on Thursday morning.

A police cordon has been established around the junction near Stoke Newington station, with several approaches blocked.

The man’s condition has not yet been confirmed.

Major disruption on A10

The closure is causing significant congestion across the surrounding area, with queues reported back towards Stoke Newington High Street.

London buses have also been affected, with vehicles queueing around the junction of Manor Road, Belfast Road and Stamford Hill and several services being diverted.

Reports from the scene indicate the incident involved a car and a pedestrian, although the full circumstances have yet to be confirmed by emergency services.

Police remain at the scene while the incident is dealt with.

Drivers urged to avoid Stamford Hill

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area while the A10 remains closed.

The closure currently affects both directions of Stamford Hill between Northwold Road and Manor Road.

London Ambulance Service has been approached for further information about the casualty.

This is a developing incident and further details are expected from the emergency services.

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