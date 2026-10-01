A crew member at Hastings RNLI has died following a medical incident at the lifeboat station.

Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station announced the death in a statement, saying the organisation had been left “devastated” by the loss of a much-loved member of its crew.

The medical incident happened at the Hastings lifeboat station on Wednesday night.

In a statement, Hastings RNLI said: “We are devastated that one of our much-loved crew members died following a medical incident at Hastings RNLI lifeboat station last night.

“Please respect our privacy, and that of our family and friends, at this awful time.

“Thank you.”

No further details about the crew member’s identity or the circumstances surrounding the medical incident have been released.

The station has asked that the privacy of the crew member’s family, friends and RNLI colleagues is respected.