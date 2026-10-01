Man dies despite efforts of two air ambulance crews in Trowbridge

A man in his 50s has died after suffering serious injuries in Trowbridge despite efforts by critical care teams from two air ambulances.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Whiterow Park shortly before 7pm on Wednesday evening.

Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance and Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance were both deployed, landing on farmland near Southwick Country Park.

Critical care medics from the two charities provided emergency treatment to the man, who had sustained traumatic injuries.

Despite their efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say death is not suspicious

Wiltshire Police confirmed officers attended following the sudden death of a man in his 50s.

Police said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust confirmed a significant emergency response was sent to the incident.

A spokesperson said two double-crewed land ambulances, two air ambulances and an operations officer attended.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries have not been disclosed.

His death will now be referred to the coroner.